Lust, dust and power: the somewhat sordid history of Johannesburg

19 July 2020 - 00:01 By Mila de Villiers

Consider author Herman Charles Bosman's observation of Johannesburg's origin: "They're trying to make us lose our pride in the fact that our forbearers were a lot of roughnecks who knew nothing about culture and who came here looking for gold."

Yes, pre-JSE, the wealthiest city in Africa was a dusty den of drunken debauchery. Greed was its ancestor, iniquity its matriarch, a metropolis its progeny...

