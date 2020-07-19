History

Lust, dust and power: the somewhat sordid history of Johannesburg

Consider author Herman Charles Bosman's observation of Johannesburg's origin: "They're trying to make us lose our pride in the fact that our forbearers were a lot of roughnecks who knew nothing about culture and who came here looking for gold."



Yes, pre-JSE, the wealthiest city in Africa was a dusty den of drunken debauchery. Greed was its ancestor, iniquity its matriarch, a metropolis its progeny...