Ndlovu Youth Choir says Mandela Day performance's for 'everyone who feels like giving up'
19 July 2020 - 00:04
Sandile Majola was living his dream until the pandemic gave him and the rest of the Ndlovu Youth Choir a rude awakening.
The choir mesmerised South Africans and the world when it reached the final of America’s Got Talent last year. The singers’ performance on the reality talent show led to an international recording contract...
