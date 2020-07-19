Prominent public figures fear 'cancel culture' is killing freedom of speech

Say the right thing when you speak now, or forever hold your peace: that’s one view of a new front in the 'cancel culture' wars

There's a lot that needs to be cancelled, especially now. Who wouldn't want to cancel 2020. Or Trump. Or loadshedding. But that, unfortunately, can't happen. In fact, does cancel culture exist? The cancelling that so many prominent people are afraid of? And if it does, how big or bigly is it, really? For 150 world-renowned authors and scholars it is big. Huge.



They penned and sent a letter to the literary Harper's Magazine (https://harpers.org/a-letter-on-justice-and-open-debate/) recently discussing how it was an infringement on the ("their") right to freedom of speech. It was signed by cultural icons who included Salman Rushdie, Noam Chomsky, Malcolm Gladwell, Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, Gloria Steinem, and author JK Rowling, who many feel the letter was really defending...