Prominent public figures fear 'cancel culture' is killing freedom of speech
Say the right thing when you speak now, or forever hold your peace: that’s one view of a new front in the 'cancel culture' wars
There's a lot that needs to be cancelled, especially now. Who wouldn't want to cancel 2020. Or Trump. Or loadshedding. But that, unfortunately, can't happen. In fact, does cancel culture exist? The cancelling that so many prominent people are afraid of? And if it does, how big or bigly is it, really? For 150 world-renowned authors and scholars it is big. Huge.
They penned and sent a letter to the literary Harper's Magazine (https://harpers.org/a-letter-on-justice-and-open-debate/) recently discussing how it was an infringement on the ("their") right to freedom of speech. It was signed by cultural icons who included Salman Rushdie, Noam Chomsky, Malcolm Gladwell, Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, Gloria Steinem, and author JK Rowling, who many feel the letter was really defending...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.