Mandela Day

Siya Kolisi and DJ Shimza make music and history

DJ Shimza was joined by Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi on Robben Island last night in a Mandela Day online concert.



The DJ (real name Ashley Raphala) has played at some impressive venues, including the “biggest nightclub in the world”, Privilege in Ibiza, Spain, but says last night’s was a career highlight...