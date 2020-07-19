Mandela Day
Siya Kolisi and DJ Shimza make music and history
19 July 2020 - 00:00
DJ Shimza was joined by Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi on Robben Island last night in a Mandela Day online concert.
The DJ (real name Ashley Raphala) has played at some impressive venues, including the “biggest nightclub in the world”, Privilege in Ibiza, Spain, but says last night’s was a career highlight...
