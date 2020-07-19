Opinion

The next flotus: are you Team Kim or Team Melania?

It seems like an obvious choice - at first

Now that Kanye West has thrown his hat into the presidential ring, I find myself in a surprising position: I have taken up the cudgels for one Kim Kardashian. In a sparring match between Kim K and Melania Trump I know who I would leap to defend. Because I did it. Loudly on the one and only occasion I thought to tempt the Covid with a lunch break in a public space. It seems isolation has blunted my instincts for polite social discourse and possibly survival.



My friend bravely ventured into what she thought was safe territory, saying something along the lines of how between Melania and Kim she could not imagine who was worse. A flood of indignation swept over me. How can you compare Kim Kardashian, the woman who's parlayed a single ill-advised sex tape into a global multimillion-dollar business empire for herself and her siblings and her momager to Melania Trump, a woman whose defining act was saying "I do" to the pussy grabber in chief?..