Lifestyle

The 2020 Instagram rich list is out - here's who made it and how much they make per sponsored post

20 July 2020 - 10:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dwayne Johnson is the highest paid celebrity and Instagram influencer in 2020.
Dwayne Johnson is the highest paid celebrity and Instagram influencer in 2020.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Visual social media planner Hooper HQ has released the top 100 Instagram 2020 rich list. It includes influencers in fitness, beauty, music and fashion among eight categories.

Hooper has been keeping track of how much influencers and celebrities get paid per sponsored Instagram post for four years since 2017. In a blog post, the publication says there has been a drop in fees paid to influencers as brands continue to take a knock in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also said beauty guru and reality TV star Kylie Jenner fell to second on the list for the first time in two years. This is attributed to the controversy about her “self-made billionaire status”, from an article published by Forbes magazine in May.

Here are five celebrities who made the list, and this is how much they make:

Dwayne Johnson
The actor and former WWE Raw star dethroned Jenner and took the first spot on the list. He earns $1,015,000 per sponsored post and has 190 million followers on the platform.

Kylie Jenner 
The founder of Kylie Cosmetics gets a whooping $986,000 per post and has 186 million Instagram followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo 
The football player has more followers than Jenner and Johnson. He has 231 million followers and gets $889,000 per sponsored post. On Sunday he promoted Herbal Life supplements and smoothies on the platform. This post received more than 4 million views.

Kim Kardashian 
Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan made the top five. The reality TV star and founder of KKW Beauty has 180 million Instagram followers and makes $858,000 per sponsored post.

Ariana Grande
The singer isn't only topping the music charts but she is also near the top of the Insta rich list. Though having dropped three places from being the second highest paid in 2019, she still makes good money for a single sponsored post.

She gets $853,000 and has 195 million Instagram followers.

MORE

Big money moves: What you need to know about Kim K and that beauty business deal

Coty said its relationship with Kim Kardashian will allow the two companies to create a beauty powerhouse from the KKW brand.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Ermahgerd! The evolution of the meme is as fascinating as 'Tiger King'

We've come a long way since the Dancing Baby, says Mila de Villiers after taking a trip down meme-ory lane
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Cuteness overload as celebs' kids try the #Don'tEatItChallenge

The latest challenge sweeping social media is a thorough test of two character traits that little kids aren’t particularly well known for: patience ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown travel rules: can I go on holiday if I don't leave my province? Travel
  2. You'll be able to return a 2-litre Coca-Cola bottle & get R9 back — here are ... Food
  3. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  4. WATCH | Nature at its most raw and cruel: lions pulling foetus from giraffe Travel
  5. WATCH | Power vs speed: cheetah walks right into leopard in Kruger Travel

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban