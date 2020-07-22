Are religion and morality linked? The answer may depend on where you live

While American singer Joan Osborne once wondered "what if God was one of us?", a new survey by Pew Research Center has found that people's thoughts on the correlation between religion and morality vary around the globe.

The survey, conducted with 38,426 people in 34 countries, reveals that a median of 45% of the participants say it is necessary to believe in God to be moral and have good values.

However, respondents in nations with lower gross domestic product (GDP) are more likely to say that belief in God is necessary to cultivate good, moral values.

That is the case in Kenya, which has the lowest GDP per capita of all 34 nations included in Pew Research Center's analysis ($4,509 in 2019). Over nine out of ten respondents (95%) express the view that belief in God is integral to being a moral person.