How Harvey, the missing French Bulldog, has thousands searching for him

His tongue is always out, he rolls on his back for tummy rubs and he weighs around 14kg.

Harvey is a fawn French Bulldog that went missing on July 12 in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

His owner, Roxy Ferreira, launched a massive search campaign for her beloved pooch that has resulted in newspaper ads being placed, radio interviews, search parties in the area and thousands of shares on social media.

The campaign #BringHarveyHome has publicly declared it will "never give up" and "no questions will be asked" if and when he is returned. An investigator has been hired by Harvey's family and is probing theories on what may have happened.

Ferreira is devastated.

"It feels like my child has been taken from me. I feel shattered. I keep thinking he is sitting somewhere, confused, and not knowing where we are."

Harvey was adopted last year from what Ferreira describes as "not great circumstances", and she said he hasn't left her side since.

"He became my shadow. He goes with us everywhere. It's the worst feeling in the world. Harvey is not just a dog. He sleeps in the bed with us. He goes everywhere with us. I've never gone on holiday and not taken him."

On Facebook, Harvey's family said they will never give up.

"Know that we will not stop. We are not a family or a community who give up. Our energy will not ebb as the days go by. We will make sure every person knows about Harvey - from townships to suburbs. More importantly, for those scenarios we are not able to cover - even with Harvey's army in our corner - we have experts and professionals who can and will."

There's a R20,000 reward for the return of Harvey, a large amount of cash that Roxy insists will be paid.

"You have time now to do the right thing. To return a much loved, precious soul to the family who adore him. We emphasise again - if there is any fear or hesitance in your mind - that we will pay the reward. We commit to that here, on social media, for the world to see. You will receive the reward of R20 000, no questions asked. We will not pursue any legal action following his return."