Kanye's behaviour puts spotlight on bipolar disorder. But what do we know about it?

On the one hand, patients experience very high periods known as "mania" when they feel energised, elated and can make reckless decisions. They sometimes also experience delusions.

"They can almost have no inhibitions at all, which means they can spend their life savings in a day," said Andrew Nierenberg, a psychiatry professor at Harvard.

"They can do something that's really bad judgment that they wouldn't ordinarily do, either sexually, or in relationships, or work."

The other "pole" of the illness is depression: ultra-low episodes that can include inability to feel pleasure and suicidal thoughts.

The illness affects up to three percent of the population, which makes it more common than schizophrenia but rarer than depression.

And there can be much variation among patients, said Timothy Sullivan, the chair of psychiatry at Staten Island University Hospital.

Some are more depressive and rarely manic, while others are the other way around.

As a result, diagnoses are typically delayed for years. If a patient has so far only experienced depression, they may be misdiagnosed.