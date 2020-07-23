Coconut Kelz mocks Kevin Pietersen's 'without tourism, the animals will go' comment

Retired cricketer turned conservationist Kevin Pietersen was the butt of the joke on Twitter after social media users took a dig at his “without tourism, the animals will go” comment.

This week, the cricketer voiced his opinion on the struggle faced by the South African tourism industry brought about by the lockdown.

However, his rant left many confused after he called President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government "useless" for prohibiting leisure travel.

“I cannot for the life of me understand how useless the South African government is being with its tourism industry. You, Cyril Ramaphosa [and the] presidency should be sorting this! It employs millions of your people! 7.5M people! Without tourism, the animals will go!” (sic).