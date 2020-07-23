Lifestyle

Series

Will Covid-19 resuscitate 'Grey's Anatomy' and its lacklustre storylines?

23 July 2020 - 13:40 By AFP Relaxnews
As 'Grey's Anatomy' enters its 17th season, Ellen Pompeo (who plays Dr Meredith Grey) is the last remaining member of the original cast.
As 'Grey's Anatomy' enters its 17th season, Ellen Pompeo (who plays Dr Meredith Grey) is the last remaining member of the original cast.
Image: Ellen Pompeo

The plot of the upcoming 17th season of Grey's Anatomy has been established. The medical drama will touch upon the Covid-19 pandemic, a subject the entire world can relate to.

“We're going to address this pandemic for sure,” said executive producer Krista Vernoff during a panel hosted by the Television Academy titled Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going, to be shown via the Emmys' website.

This announcement could mark a turnaround for the series, which has lately been suffering from lacklustre storylines and numerous cast departures. Most recently Justin Chambers (who plays Dr Alex Karev), left the series after 15 years, leaving Ellen Pompeo (who plays the show's titular character, Dr Meredith Grey) as the only remaining member of the original cast.

AN HOMAGE TO MEDICAL PERSONNEL

The appearance of Covid-19 in the screenplay, which has already been filmed to a large extent, will bring surgeon Owen Hunt, a former military doctor played by Scottish actor Kevin McKidd, to the forefront. For source material, the screenwriters interviewed real doctors about their experiences related to the pandemic.

“Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories and usually they're telling their funniest or craziest stories,” said Vernoff.

“This year, it has felt more like therapy. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they're pale, and they're talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for. I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories.”

Shooting of the new season has been postponed due to the ongoing health crisis in the US.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Uzalo' halts production due to Covid-19 as 'Muvhango' resumes

"The production will follow the necessary protocols and the broadcast of the soapie on SABC 1 will not be affected."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Mark Ruffalo stuns in complex drama, 'I Know This Much is True'

If Covid-19 is getting you down, this unrelentingly tragic miniseries is just what you need to make you realise that life could be so much worse
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'Citizen K', 'The Twelve' and more: Four awesome things to stream now

Whether you've got two hours to spare or six, these are the cool movies, series and documentaries to watch
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Princess Beatrice sticks it to fashion police with stunning wedding dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. PICS | Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth's vintage gown on wedding day The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Nine great day hikes you can do in Gauteng during lockdown level 3 Travel
  4. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food
  5. Princess Eugenie says it was a 'joy and privilege' to watch 'beautiful big ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway