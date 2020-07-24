Cape Town among the 30 most 'freelance-friendly' cities

Cape Town has been featured in a list of the 30 most “freelance-friendly” cities in the world.

The study, carried out by Carphone Warehouse, saw researchers analyse 10 different metrics to classify the 30 cities that offer the best quality of life for freelance workers. Among them are employment rate, monthly income, rent, public transportation, health care, the number of co-working spaces and internet speeds.

The top city for professionals seeking a portfolio career is Austin, Texas, which ranked high on parameters like employment rate, monthly salary and overall quality of life.