Cape Town among the 30 most 'freelance-friendly' cities

24 July 2020 - 11:38 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and AFP Relaxnews
A recent study by Carphone Warehouse has examined the best cities in the world for freelance workers.
Image: Anchiy / iStock via AFP Relaxnews

Cape Town has been featured in a list of the 30 most “freelance-friendly” cities in the world.

The study, carried out by Carphone Warehouse, saw researchers analyse 10 different metrics to classify the 30 cities that offer the best quality of life for freelance workers. Among them are employment rate, monthly income, rent, public transportation, health care, the number of co-working spaces and internet speeds.

The top city for professionals seeking a portfolio career is Austin, Texas, which ranked high on parameters like employment rate, monthly salary and overall quality of life.

Austin was followed by Chiang Mai, Berlin and Barcelona, with Melbourne rounding off the top five.

Surprisingly, Medellin, in Colombia, was ranked the 9th most “freelance-friendly” city in the world while Oslo, Norway, rounded off the top 10.

Cape Town, meanwhile, came in at number 20, outranking Delhi in India and Athens in Greece.

The other two African cities featured on the list, Cairo and Nairobi, came in at 28 and 29 respectively.

Cairo was ranked the third-cheapest city to live for freelancers in terms of monthly rent, coming after Lahore in Pakistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh. 

HERE ARE THE 20 MOST FREELANCE-FRIENDLY CITIES: 

1) Austin, US

2) Chiang Mai, Thailand

3) Berlin, Germany

4) Barcelona, Spain

5) Melbourne, Australia

6) Toulouse, France

7) Montreal, Canada

8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9) Medellín, Colombia

10) Oslo, Norway

11) Auckland, New Zealand

12) Amsterdam, Netherlands

13) Hong Kong, Hong Kong

14) London, UK

15) Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

16) Buenos Aires, Argentina

17) Bali, Indonesia

18) Santiago, Chile

19) Lahore, Pakistan

20) Cape Town, SA

