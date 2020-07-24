Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over 'illegal' photos of son Archie

24 July 2020 - 07:49 By AFP
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their five-month-old son Archie, during a tea date with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. The couple is suing paparazzi over snaps taken of Archie.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their five-month-old son Archie, during a tea date with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. The couple is suing paparazzi over snaps taken of Archie.
Image: Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son without permission, their lawyer told AFP.

"The couple recently learned that someone is shopping photographs of their 14-month-old son, Archie, falsely claiming to have taken them on a 'recent' public outing 'in Malibu,'" the complaint, filed for invasion of privacy, said.

"But Archie has not been in public, let alone in Malibu, since the family arrived" in California, the lawsuit said, noting that the snapshots were actually taken during "activities in the backyard of the residence, unbeknownst" to the couple.

The complaint, which targets unidentified individuals, is based on a California law that prohibits taking images of anyone in their home, even from outside the property.

Harry, Meghan blacklist four major UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

The couple said they did not want to be used as "currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion".
Lifestyle
3 months ago

"No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right," the couple's lawyer, Michael J Kump, said in a statement to AFP.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy... and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions." 

Meghan and Harry quit frontline royal duties earlier this year and now live in Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown.

The complaint accuses the paparazzi of flying helicopters and drones over the couple's home and cutting holes in a security fence in order to obtain photographs.

The duke and duchess say they expect to be followed when they go out in public but state that "certain paparazzi and enablers have crossed a red line."

"The plaintiffs will not allow the tabloids to break the law, especially when it involves intimidation, harassment and the addition of a very real security threat on top of what already exists," the complaint said.

Since stepping back from the royal front lines, Harry and Meghan have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the British tabloid press.

Harry, 35, has likened what he said was a "ruthless campaign" against his wife to the treatment of his mother, Diana, princess of Wales.

She was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in August 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi photographers.

READ MORE:

'My daughter dumped me the day before she got married': Thomas Markle

“I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don't think they have the right to use the word royal..."
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas said on Monday that he was prepared to face his daughter in court and that she and her husband Prince Harry ...
News
5 months ago

Possible court showdown between Meghan and her dad over leaked letter

Prince Harry's wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Am I breaking the law by brewing pineapple beer at home? Food
  2. Princess Beatrice sticks it to fashion police with stunning wedding dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 380,000 new Coca-Cola bottles will soon be exchangeable for R9 each Food
  4. PICS | Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth's vintage gown on wedding day The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...