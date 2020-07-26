'It was challenging, without doubt': Hard Livings leaders’ nephew on doccie
26 July 2020 - 00:00
All Jason Staggie ever wanted when he grew up was a better life.
The 36-year-old filmmaker knew there were no short cuts but also quickly learnt that people judged him because he was the nephew of feared Cape Town gangster twins Rashaad and Rashied Staggie, leaders of the Hard Livings...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.