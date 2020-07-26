Pierce Brosnan feared he might have caught Covid-19 from Prince Charles

The actor tells Margaret Gardiner about his coronavirus scare, being Bond and his 'charming' new film, 'Eurovision Song Contest''

"We were shooting a scene on a fishing boat, filming in five-foot swells with the entire crew getting sick, and in between takes there's Pierce with his aviator sunglasses taking selfies, having the best time. He truly is James Bond, he doesn't ruffle, ever."



Will Ferrell is talking about shooting a scene with Pierce Brosnan, 67, who portrays Ferrell's father in the film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The Bond star has long had a reputation as the ultimate gentleman and Ferrell confirms it...