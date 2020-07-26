Humour

She may want more sex in lockdown, but let's not hurt ourselves guys

Our healthcare workers are occupied, so spare everyone the fancy moves lest you get wheeled into the emergency room

We're told that we shouldn't respond to the lockdown as a crisis. Instead, "they" tell us it's actually an opportunity for a step change in our way of life. That sounds like a lot of motivational gobbledegook to me. Even the crème de la crème of verbal gymnastics, that Vusi Thembekwayo fellow, is failing to make lemon cider from the lemons Covid has served us, if his delicious Twitter rant is anything to go by.



Then again, I once attended a course called Living Leadership. I don't remember much because I spent most of the days nursing a moerse babalaas. But I do remember one pearl of wisdom from the thoughtful woman who facilitated the course. Apparently, she asserted, human beings are not capable of fundamental change. Only a crisis can force change in human beings...