Motoring

Still waiting for a game changer: Eight years of electric cars in SA

A quick recap of the evolution of the country's e-car industry

Veteran automotive scribblers may recall firsts such as automobiles that did not require a crank to start. Decades from now, millennial pen-wielders like myself might be asked to comment on the evolution of the electric vehicle in our market.



For me, it all started in 2013, when BMW brought two of its trial vehicles to local shores for a demonstration. We had a turn in the ActiveE-1 and MiniE models, the former based on the E88 1-Series and the latter on the R56-generation Mini Cooper...