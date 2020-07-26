Car Review

The BMW X5M is like a wrestler with a tiny voice

The X5M makes sporting thrills accessible to even novice drivers, but it needs to speak up

"A bad day at the track beats a great day at the office," so the saying goes. Probably not true if the bad day in question ends with reams of paperwork for insurance claim purposes. On the bright side, most of those things can be done digitally now.



The night before this launch, my mind raced with anxiety over what it would be like to drive on a circuit after months. But once strapped into the 2020 X5M in the pit lane of Zwartkops, most of my concerns were assuaged. Certain activities are akin to riding a bicycle: you can't forget how to do it...