The dirty truth: are e-cars really as green as everyone thinks they are?

Riding high on the promise of zero emissions and cleaner motoring, electric cars are generating a shocking amount of hype, but is it justifiable?

Under an ever-thickening blanket of global warming, electric vehicles are seen as the clean, green saviour of our motoring world. Internal combustion engines have been with us for well over one hundred years, but it seems that with each passing day of the 21st century they move one step closer towards extinction.



Scandals such as Volkswagen's "Dieselgate" have done these fossil-fuel burners no favours and with many countries around the world looking to outlaw selling them by 2030 (some sooner), the writing appears to be on wall. Manufacturers can smell blood and every marque worth its commercial salt is embracing the business of electrification: something that Elon Musk and the rest of Tesla Inc. has been steadily refining since the launch of its Roadster in 2008...