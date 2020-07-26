Opinion

The mask a person wears is often far more interesting than they are

In these social-media obsessed times, it seems it doesn't matter who you are - only what public persona you portray

There's a series on YouTube called Middle Ground, which pits people with opposing views against each other.



In one iteration of the series - watch it on YouTube (https://youtu.be/hOUGNGWmN0k) - three feminists are pitted against some men's rights activists (whatever those are!). One of those men's rights stalwarts was a young man who identified himself as an "incel". For those who don't know, incel is a portmanteau of "involuntary celibates" - members of an online subculture defining themselves as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite their desiring one...