The 'plastic pandemic' is much more deadly, say environmentalists
It's Plastic Free July, and that means taking seriously the sheer volume of particles that are 'strangling the planet'
26 July 2020 - 00:00
There's a hidden environmental threat from cars that isn't taken into account when experts talk about pollutants from petrol-driven cars or the mining of lithium, cobalt and nickel for the batteries of the electric sort.
As more vehicles take to the road - petrol, electric or other - the microplastics that shear off their tires and brakes erode into tiny particles that end up in the gutter and wash out to sea in rainwater, or get carried away by wind...
