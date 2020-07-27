How do you grab the attention of youth in an era of hyperconnectivity?

Before Covid-19 struck, good parenting advice was all about limiting children’s screen time — giving them short, discreet opportunities to spend online, whether it be on tablets, cellphones, social media or gaming.

Nearly four months into lockdown, it seems like most parents are kicking some of those rules to the curb.

With young people being isolated from their friends, not being allowed to have play dates or sleepovers, having limited engagement when they’re masked and socially-distanced in classrooms, and with extra-curricular sporting activities cancelled, how are they supposed to spend their excess time and energy?

With adults needing to remain focused on their professional workloads while working from home, more have accepted the role devices have in their households. What was once a curse is now a lifesaver.

According to Unicef, “it’s time to recognise the internet as a critical tool for children’s access to learning, play, entertainment and social interaction. In short, they might have a lot to gain from spending time in the digital space”.

For millions of South Africans however, internet access is either limited by lack of infrastructure, or the high cost of data.

Yet, it is still the social media platforms and mobile devices that are keeping people in touch. With smartphone penetration exceeding 80%, it seems that the shortest route to market (and connecting with today’s youth) is online ... provided audiences can afford to log on.

This is creating quite an exciting (but competitive) opportunity for the advertising and marketing industries, which now need to be more creative than ever in the way they grab the attention of youth in an era of hyperconnectivity.

