Barack Obama will be the first guest on Michelle Obama's podcast

Michelle Obama is launching her new podcast, and who better to be her first guest than her husband, the former US president.

She revealed Friday that Barack would star in the premiere of her podcast on July 29.

The Michelle Obama Podcast, to be exclusively broadcast on Spotify, will be a series of interviews pairing America's first black first lady with one guest per episode.

"I can't wait for you all to hear the conversations I've been having for the #MichelleObamaPodcast," she tweeted.

"My mom, my girlfriends, my colleagues, and many others all stop by, along with someone you're pretty familiar with: @BarackObama is my first guest on 7/29."