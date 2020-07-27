Lifestyle

New study reveals why some women may suffer repeated miscarriages

27 July 2020 - 14:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Researchers have discovered the reason behind some women's repeated miscarriages.
Image: 123RF/tolikoffphotography

A Japanese study has indicated that the presence of a newly identified antibody may be responsible for repeated miscarriages in some women.

The joint research carried out by scientists at Kobe and Osaka universities followed the discovery in 2015 of an auto-antibody that could also be responsible for diseases such as thrombosis.

The research published in June in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology involved 227 women who had experienced at least three pregnancies which were not carried to term. These are difficult experiences for women and couples hoping to start a family, especially since the cause of this situation remains largely misunderstood.

Study participants were tested for the presence of the newly discovered auto-antibody in their bodies, for which 23% of them were positive. For nearly a fifth of these patients, the cause of their miscarriage had not been identified.

