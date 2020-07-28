Married couples aren't 'significantly' happier than single people - study

New US research has found that people who spend years being married are not that much happier later in life than those who have spent a lifetime being single.

The new study by researchers from Michigan State University followed 7,532 people between the ages of 18 to 60 to see who reported being the happiest later in life.

Of the participants, 79 percent were married throughout their life, spending the majority of it in one marriage; eight percent were consistently single or spent most of their lives unmarried; and 13 percent had a mixed relationship history, which varied between being in a relationship, being single, getting divorced, remarrying or being widowed.

After asking the participants to rate their overall happiness level later in life, the researchers found that though married people reported being slightly happier, they were not significantly happier than those who were single.

Those who had been married for most of their lives answered a 4 out of 5 on how happy they were, while those who had been single for most of their lives reported a close 3.82, and those with a varied relationship history answered a 3.7.