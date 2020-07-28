WATCH | 'Love in the time of Corona' - new series explores relationship challenges amid pandemic

A new US TV series due for release in August, Love in the time of Corona, has been getting tons of attention as it delves into romantic relationships during the pandemic.

People Magazine reports that social distancing was observed in the making of the series, which was shot using “remote technologies” in the homes of the cast.

Here's what you need to know:

What is it about?

'The four-part series explores how people connect with each other while maintaining social distancing and how some couples are either working on their relationships or breaking up during quarantine and lockdown.

Co-executive producer Jonanna Johnson told Deadline in May: “Love is a basic and central need. Finding it in the time of the coronavirus may pose unique challenges, but it won't stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”

Free Form's Lauren Corrao said the show is “perfect” for young people who are seeking connections and are learning to love even when they are told to stay apart.

Cast and stories

Among the cast members are Leslie Odom Jnr and Nicolette Robinson, who play a married couple who are considering having a baby during the pandemic, and Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley, who have a different idea about what their friendship means.

In its first trailer, the series shows how the cast stayed connected by going on Zoom dates, and the 50-year old woman who celebrated her anniversary while social distancing from her husband, who is in rehab.