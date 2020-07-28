Wearing a mask doesn't 'create a false sense of security', new study finds

A new review published in BMJ Analysis has found that despite some concerns, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 does not give people a false sense of security and lead them to forget about other good hygiene behaviours such as washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

Early on in the pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that wearing a face mask could "create a false sense of security that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as hand hygiene practices". To test whether face coverings do indeed lead to people feeling more relaxed and reducing other positive behaviours, an effect known as "risk compensation", researchers at the University of Cambridge and King's College London, UK, decided to look at the existing evidence.

The team said at least 22 systematic reviews have already investigated whether wearing a mask can prevent the transmission of respiratory virus infections. Though none of the studies set out to assess risk compensation or evaluate social distancing, the findings suggested that wearing masks does not reduce how frequently a person washes or sanitises their hands.

In fact, in two studies participants actually reported washing their hands more when they were wearing a mask, and three observational studies found that people tend to move away from those wearing a mask, suggesting that masks might actually promote social distancing, not reduce it.