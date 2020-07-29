Getting a flu or pneumonia shot may lower your risk of Alzheimer's

Three new studies presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), which runs July 27 to 31, 2020, suggest that getting a pneumonia vaccine or the annual flu shot could lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease in seniors.

In the first of the three studies reported at AAIC 2020, researchers at the McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston looked at data on 9,066 Americans. They found that getting just one flu vaccination was linked with a 17 percent reduction in the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. Consistently getting an annual flu shot lowered the rates by a further 13 percent. The team also found that patients who got their first flu shot at a younger age, age 60, benefited from bigger risk reductions than those who got their first flu shot at age 70.

In the second study, a team from Duke University Social Science Research Institute examined possible links between the pneumonia vaccine and Alzheimer's risk. After looking at 5,146 participants they found that receiving the vaccine between the ages of 65 and 75 reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer's by 25 to 30 percent, even after accounting for other potential factors such as sex, education, and smoking status, and by up to 40 percent if the subject did not have a certain gene that has been linked to pneumonia risk.