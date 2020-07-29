Princess Diana's niece gets engaged to UCT beau in Stellenbosch
Lady Amelia's father shared his happiness and well-wishes for the couple on social media
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has posted a sweet congratulatory message to his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, and her fiancé after news of their recent engagement.
Amelia, 28, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Mallet, last week at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch.
Mallet posted a series of adorable pictures of him and Amelia on his Instagram account earlier this week along with a sweet message confirming the engagement.
“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart,” Mallet posted.
The two have been together for 11 years, having met while they were both studying at UCT, according to various reports.
After news of the engagement, Earl Spencer posted a picture of the loved-up couple on Twitter along with a sweet message expressing his happiness.
“So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future.
“Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.”
He was joined by his other daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer, who congratulated the couple on Mallet's post.
Amelia, who is Princes Harry and William's first cousin, and her three siblings - twin sister Lady Eliza, Kitty and Louis, Viscount Althorp - grew up in SA.