Princess Diana's niece gets engaged to UCT beau in Stellenbosch

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has posted a sweet congratulatory message to his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer, and her fiancé after news of their recent engagement.

Amelia, 28, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Mallet, last week at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch.

Mallet posted a series of adorable pictures of him and Amelia on his Instagram account earlier this week along with a sweet message confirming the engagement.

“So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart,” Mallet posted.