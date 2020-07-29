Thomas Markle slams new Harry & Meghan book, except they had nothing to do with it

Thomas Markle has criticised the timing of the release of Finding Freedom, an upcoming biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Thomas told The Sun people around the world are suffering and his daughter and her husband should not be complaining.

“This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Except they are not complaining.

Finding Freedom was written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and will hit the shelves on August 11. Meghan and Harry have distanced themselves from the book, saying they did not contribute any information to the authors.

The book reveals intimate details of their relationship, the tension between William and Harry and the reasons which led to the couple's decision to relieve themselves of their royal duties.

The Guardian reported the couple were unhappy about how Meghan was treated by some Buckingham Palace staff.

In the book, a senior courtier is quoted as having said “there's just something about her I don't trust", while another staffer reportedly referred to her as the palace's “squeaky third wheel”.

Harry was reportedly upset by his brother's advice that he needed to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl”. He found these remarks to be snobbish and condescending. The authors said William gave this advice to make sure his brother was not “blindsided by lust.”

The Sun reported the book also reveals that Meghan has not spoken to her father since he declined to attend her wedding in May 2018. It says these details suggest Meghan and Harry had more “involvement in it [the book] than they admit”.

This despite Scobie having told the publication there were no "on the record" interviews with the duke and duchess.

Thomas said he loves Meghan but does not “appreciate what she has become right now”.