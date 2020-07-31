Botox's often used to smooth wrinkles, treat migraines. But can it also ease depression?

Although it's better known as a cosmetic treatment used to reduce and prevent wrinkles, Botox could potentially be used as a treatment for depression according to a new review.

Botox, a medication derived from a bacterial toxin called Botulinum toxin, is already used to treat health conditions such as migraines, muscle spasms, excessive sweating and incontinence.

To investigate whether Botox might help ease depressive symptoms, researchers at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego looked at reports from nearly 40,000 people in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Adverse Effect Reporting System (FAERS) database, which contains more than 13 million voluntary reports of adverse effects people have experienced while taking a medication.

The reports used in the study were not collected with the purpose of investigating the association between Botox and depression, but were submitted by people recounting what happened to them after Botox treatments.