Experienced perinatal depression? Here's how it may affect your kids later in life

A new US study has found that women who experience depression during and after pregnancy appear to have children who are also more likely to experience depression during their teenage and adult years.

In the first study to look at the effect of maternal depression on children age 12 and older, researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston reviewed six longitudinal studies that had followed more than 15,000 children age 12 or older.

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, showed that children born to mothers who had perinatal depression, which is the time during pregnancy (antenatal) or within the first year after birth (postnatal), had a 70 percent increased chance of experiencing depression themselves during adolescence and adulthood.

The researchers note that ten to 20 percent of mothers experience perinatal depression, which has been linked with reduced growth rates and malnutrition in children, as well as an increased risk of health problems and obesity in childhood, adding that further research into factors that contribute to depression risk could help reduce depressive disorders in pregnancy.