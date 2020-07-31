POLL | Lame or good cause? Women are posting black and white portraits to promote empowerment

The "challenge accepted" Instagram trend is causing controversy on social media after a debate erupted about where it originates from and what it means.

Millions of women have shared black and white pictures of themselves with the caption "challenge accepted" and with inspirational messages for other women.

The woman then nominates others to continue the challenge on their pages.

However, what has been seen as a positive online women empowerment movement has received backlash from people who have questioned its impact on society.

New York Times travel journalist Tariro Mzezewa shared her explanation of #ChallengeAccepted on Twitter earlier this week, and said it originated in Turkey where women protested against gender-based violence (GBV).

She said the women told her they were tired of waking up to black and white pictures of women who had died at the hands of men.