Women of Wonder: The original Women’s March remembered

01 August 2020 - 06:00 By Lebohang Nthongoa
A pregnant Rahima Moosa, left, with Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophie Williams at the Union Buildings on August 9 1955.
Image: Baileys Archieve © Drum

This women’s month, we are shining the spotlight on just a few of the many South African women who are stars in their field of work and areas of influence.

These are the women who inspire the upcoming generations while doing what they love.

Throughout the month of August, we will feature one woman a day in our Women of Wonder collection.

Through Women of Wonder, we are honouring the original South African Women’s Day, August 9 1956 – when Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Albertina Sisulu, Bertha Gxowa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn led 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The march was to protest against the requirement for women to carry pass books as part of the pass laws.

Women's march to Union Buildings, Pretoria on 9 August 1956.
Image: © Johncom

We are also honouring women who are no longer with us, but whose legacy lives on.

We can’t possibly mention every woman whose mark is still felt, even after their death, but to mention a few are political heavyweights like Winnie Mandela, Adelaide Tambo, Albertina Sisulu and Helen Suzman, businesswomen Thandi Ndlovu and Carol Boyes, as well as entertainers like Esme Matshikiza, Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie, and the latest star to fall, Mary Twala.

