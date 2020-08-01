Women of Wonder: The original Women’s March remembered

This women’s month, we are shining the spotlight on just a few of the many South African women who are stars in their field of work and areas of influence.

These are the women who inspire the upcoming generations while doing what they love.

Throughout the month of August, we will feature one woman a day in our Women of Wonder collection.

Through Women of Wonder, we are honouring the original South African Women’s Day, August 9 1956 – when Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Helen Joseph, Albertina Sisulu, Bertha Gxowa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn led 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The march was to protest against the requirement for women to carry pass books as part of the pass laws.