Lifestyle

Humour

Ah thieving, the South African way of life for 368 years

We live in a country where leaving your own mobile phone on the seat of your own car is just plain irresponsible on your part

02 August 2020 - 00:02 By

My mom and I are driving in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, on the way home from a shopping trip in Hillcrest. We're following one of those water tankers that are ubiquitous in townships, villages, informal settlements and places where the darker-hued among us live. She muses out loud, to no-one in particular, Yaze yankulu indaba yalamaloli amanzi, ntombi! (I wonder what's the real story behind these water trucks).

I ask her to explain. Apparently, there's a section of KwaNyuswa, in the Valley, where people haven't had water for about two years. Water is daily delivered via these water tankers, despite the area being fully serviced, with taps, piping and a connection...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  2. Taller people 'twice as likely' to contract Covid-19, survey suggests Lifestyle
  3. Can I make my own wine out of supermarket grape juice? Food
  4. Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for Health & Sex
  5. The top action movies to stream in 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...