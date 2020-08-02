Humour

Ah thieving, the South African way of life for 368 years

We live in a country where leaving your own mobile phone on the seat of your own car is just plain irresponsible on your part

My mom and I are driving in the Valley of a Thousand Hills, on the way home from a shopping trip in Hillcrest. We're following one of those water tankers that are ubiquitous in townships, villages, informal settlements and places where the darker-hued among us live. She muses out loud, to no-one in particular, Yaze yankulu indaba yalamaloli amanzi, ntombi! (I wonder what's the real story behind these water trucks).



I ask her to explain. Apparently, there's a section of KwaNyuswa, in the Valley, where people haven't had water for about two years. Water is daily delivered via these water tankers, despite the area being fully serviced, with taps, piping and a connection...