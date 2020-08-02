Photography

An i for beauty: Five award-winning images that were shot using an iPhone

A child with her hand over her face; blue stripes blurring into a clear sky; the face of a grey-bearded man half hidden in the shadow falling from an open window; shrimp-pink flamingoes reflected in a dark pool; a young man on his boat under a yellow sky — these are some of the poetic images that stood out for the judges of the hundreds of images entered into the 13th annual iPhone Photography Awards (http://ippawards.com).



The overall winner of the title — Photographer of the Year, Grand Prize — was Dimpy Bhalotia, an Indian photographer based in Britain...