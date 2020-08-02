Beyonce delights fans with stylised visual album 'Black Is King'
Pop royalty Beyonce on Friday released her much-hyped visual album "Black Is King," an aesthetically ambitious video billed as a companion to her 2019 album of songs inspired by Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King."
The highly stylised visual narrative released on the Disney Plus streaming platform runs an hour and 25 minutes and, akin to "The Lion King," tells the story of a young boy who navigates an onerous world, finding himself far from his family.
The work is an ode to the black experience rife with vibrant imagery celebrating the African diaspora, an aesthetic exploration of black history, power and success that also references colonialism, economic disparity and racism.
Beyonce had described the work as a "labor of love," that now serves "a greater purpose" than its original role as a companion piece to "The Lion King: The Gift," given the current sociopolitical climate.
Mass anti-racism protests ignited following the police killing of a black man, George Floyd, in May as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the United States, disproportionately infecting people of color.
"Many of us want change," Beyonce wrote on Instagram, rare personal words from the guarded celebrity.
"I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."
View this post on Instagram
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
Simultaneously one of music's most private but most-watched stars, the 38-year-old uses her massive social media platform to curate her image and promote her work imbued with broad social commentary on topics including gender and race.
But Beyonce also has faced criticism, especially from outside the United States, for deploying what some call stereotypical visuals of "African tradition" -- face paint and feathers, for example.
Many social media users noted that Disney Plus is not accesible in African nations, and that while Beyonce has performed some shows on the continent, her tours haven't included dates there in years.
"Someone with the range must unpack how our beloved queen Beyonce is reducing blackness and Africanness to aesthetics and the western imaginations of our existence," tweeted one user, Paballo Chauke.
"They must also speak about how it's now profitable to do such gimmicks."
Still, the Bey Hive -- Beyonce's legion of ardent fans -- voiced elation over the release of "Black Is King," which quickly became a top trending hashtag.
Lush visuals
Powered by lush visuals and Beyonce's soaring vocals, "Black Is King" places heavy emphasis on notions of family and motherhood along with more philosophical threads of origin and legacy.
A-listers including the superstar's hip hop mogul husband Jay-Z, actress Lupita Nyong'o, jack-of-all-trades Pharrell Williams and model Naomi Campbell all feature in the production.
Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland also make appearances, as well as daughter Blue Ivy and rare footage of her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.
The film follows Beyonce's venerated 2016 visual album "Lemonade," which emphasized black womanhood against the backdrop of America's heritage of slavery and culture of oppression.
Since that Grammy-winning work Beyonce has prized the visual at the forefront of her art, no longer focused on dominating the pop charts.