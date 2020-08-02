Caster Semenya: the athlete who fought for her rights on and off the track

WHO IS SHE?

Caster Semenya is an Olympic gold medallist and world champion runner.

Her success on the track made South Africans proud, and her fight against discrimination has earned praise around the world.

CLAIM TO FAME

Semenya came to the world's attention in 2009 when, as a relatively unknown athlete, she blew away her competition to win gold in the 800m race at the World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

However, that world title came with controversy.The athlete was forced to undergo a gender test, with reports claiming the result showed both male and female characteristics, including higher than normal levels of testosterone.

Despite the media attention and claims from some of her rivals that she shouldn't be allowed to compete against them, Semenya always held her head high and continued to excel on the track.

She won another world title in 2011 at Daegu, South Korea, and then finished second at the Olympic Games in London in 2012, but was later awarded the gold medal after Russia's Mariya Savinova was banned for doping.

Semenya reclaimed those titles at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2017 World Championships in London.