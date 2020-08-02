If you train, you can overcome all obstacles: wheelchair fencing champ

Bebe Vio doesn't have an intact limb, but that has not stopped this young athlete from winning gold at the Paralympic Games

Beatrice Maria Adelaide Marzia Vio aka Bebe is an Italian champion wheelchair fencer. When she was 11 years old she was affected by a severe meningitis that caused an infection which resulted in the amputation of both her legs from the knee, and both her arms from the forearms.



As a child she had three passions, which she dubbed "the three S's": school (scuola), fencing (scherma), which she took up when she was five, and scouting (scoutismo)...