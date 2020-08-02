If you train, you can overcome all obstacles: wheelchair fencing champ
Bebe Vio doesn't have an intact limb, but that has not stopped this young athlete from winning gold at the Paralympic Games
02 August 2020 - 00:00
Beatrice Maria Adelaide Marzia Vio aka Bebe is an Italian champion wheelchair fencer. When she was 11 years old she was affected by a severe meningitis that caused an infection which resulted in the amputation of both her legs from the knee, and both her arms from the forearms.
As a child she had three passions, which she dubbed "the three S's": school (scuola), fencing (scherma), which she took up when she was five, and scouting (scoutismo)...
