New #VogueChallenge forces us to rethink our relationship with nature

A series of thought-provoking landscapes are the cover stars of British Vogue's August 'Reset' issue

And now for something completely different — and not a moment too soon. While we're feeling beleaguered by the overuse of that dreadful term “new normal”, the creative geniuses at British Vogue magazine have created a series of covers for the August issue that give us a break from the vapid beauty of impossible-to-achieve female perfection. Make-up, pout, shoot, airbrush!



Editor in Chief Edward Enninful commissioned 14 special covers to celebrate nature, featuring striking original images of landscapes created by some of England's best-loved artists and most-lauded photographers...