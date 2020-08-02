Lifestyle

Fiction

Party like it's 2021: what get-togethers will look like post-lockdown

Mila de Villiers imagines what it'll be like when friends get the chance to put the social into social distancing

02 August 2020 - 00:09 By Mila de Villiers

“Hey, so, ja, I'm working on an essay about futuristic novels imagining pandemic-stricken societies with an emphasis on Albert Camus's The Plague, Margaret Atwood's Oryx and Crake, and, uh, Deon Meyer's Fever.”

The masked millennial squints at his coursework assignment and absent-mindedly rubs his left eye with a recently sanitised hand. “Could you direct me to your speculative fiction section, please?” He looks up hopefully at the second-hand book store owner seated at her desk, his peeper hurting a little...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  2. Taller people 'twice as likely' to contract Covid-19, survey suggests Lifestyle
  3. Can I make my own wine out of supermarket grape juice? Food
  4. Covid toes: a new virus symptom to look out for Health & Sex
  5. The top action movies to stream in 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...