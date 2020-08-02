Fiction

Party like it's 2021: what get-togethers will look like post-lockdown

Mila de Villiers imagines what it'll be like when friends get the chance to put the social into social distancing

“Hey, so, ja, I'm working on an essay about futuristic novels imagining pandemic-stricken societies with an emphasis on Albert Camus's The Plague, Margaret Atwood's Oryx and Crake, and, uh, Deon Meyer's Fever.”



The masked millennial squints at his coursework assignment and absent-mindedly rubs his left eye with a recently sanitised hand. “Could you direct me to your speculative fiction section, please?” He looks up hopefully at the second-hand book store owner seated at her desk, his peeper hurting a little...