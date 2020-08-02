Zoom, the bane of the home office day, puts the irk into work

We've gone from having a daily commute to mastering the mute

You ought to be more productive working from home (WFH), right? And not only that, it's safer. Only once you've spent time away from the office do you realise how truly disgusting and public a space it really is - think of the food munched over all those keyboards, the grime embedded in each ergonomic chair and neutral carpet and let's not even think about those air conditioning filters. I once saw a colleague with particularly bad breath drink out of a communal milk bottle when he thought no-one was looking.



Now that fear for our lives has sparked the working-from-home revolution, with some companies giving up their office space for good, you'd think we'd get more done without the daily commute, distractions from work colleagues and boozy lunch meetings. Plus the revolution also signals an end to political jockeying and status-signalling. There's no more distracting flirting, nor office cliques gossiping over coffee...