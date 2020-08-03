Lifestyle

WATCH | 'We don't need your administration' - The Kiffness has a message for the ANC in new song

03 August 2020 - 10:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
David Scott of The Kiffness has a strong message for the ANC in his new song.
David Scott of The Kiffness has a strong message for the ANC in his new song.
Image: Press/The Kiffness

David Scott of The Kiffness has shared a new song dedicated to the ruling party expressing his frustration about alleged corruption and the ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

The song is a parody of Another Brick in the Wall by English band Pink Floyd.

Scott shared his version on his Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday, and it's already received a lot of attention from the public. 

The song's lyrics go: “We don't need your administration. We don't need your drug control. You've left a chasm in the country. Leeches leave those funds alone ... all in all Mzansi is just sick of it all.”

On YouTube, it has garnered more than 23,100 views, while on Twitter it has more than 26,000. Watch the video below. 

MORE

The Kiffness' five-step guide to reaching meme-kween status

The social-media phenomenon (real name David Scott) shares his golden rules for hilarious memes - and tells us about his personal favourite posts
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | The Kiffness and mayor Mzwandile Masina clash over 'racist' national anthem remix

“I'm concerned about what you did because the national anthem is a very important symbol of unity for the country."
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | The Kiffness takes aim at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in national anthem spoof

The Kiffness has released a national anthem spoof in light of the ban on cigarette sales.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable Lifestyle
  2. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  3. Taller people 'twice as likely' to contract Covid-19, survey suggests Lifestyle
  4. The top action movies to stream in 2020 Lifestyle
  5. Can I make my own wine out of supermarket grape juice? Food

Latest Videos

"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...