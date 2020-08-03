WATCH | 'We don't need your administration' - The Kiffness has a message for the ANC in new song

David Scott of The Kiffness has shared a new song dedicated to the ruling party expressing his frustration about alleged corruption and the ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

The song is a parody of Another Brick in the Wall by English band Pink Floyd.

Scott shared his version on his Twitter and YouTube accounts on Sunday, and it's already received a lot of attention from the public.

The song's lyrics go: “We don't need your administration. We don't need your drug control. You've left a chasm in the country. Leeches leave those funds alone ... all in all Mzansi is just sick of it all.”

On YouTube, it has garnered more than 23,100 views, while on Twitter it has more than 26,000. Watch the video below.