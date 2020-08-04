Portia de Rossi 'stands by' Ellen DeGeneres amid talk show scandal

US actress Portia de Rossi says she “stands by” wife Ellen DeGeneres amid claims of a “toxic” work environment and bullying on her talk show, the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

De Rossi on Monday took to Instagram to post a supportive message for the award-winning talk show host and thank fans for their support.

“To all our fans ... we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” De Rossi told her 1.6 million fans on Monday evening.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has won multiple Emmy awards but both the talk show and DeGeneres herself have been under fire in recent weeks because of complaints by former production staffers about a hostile workplace that included racism and bullying by upper management and claims that the comedienne is mean-spirited.