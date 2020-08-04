Regeneron's antibody cocktail 'almost completely blocks Covid-19 infection' in animals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday that the Covid-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters, adding to hope that it might work for people.

The US biotech company said in the animal study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that the cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies was able to “almost completely block establishment of virus infection.”

Regeneron said the cocktail was also able to minimise infection in a second study in which animals were infected with a much higher level of the virus. The prophylactic effect was greatly diminished with a lower dose of the drug, the company said.

It said the results matched or exceeded effects recently shown in animal studies of vaccine candidates.