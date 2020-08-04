Royal family, fans wish 'phenomenal' Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday
The duchess celebrates her birthday with former US President Barack Obama
Members of the royal family have joined many well-wishers in wishing the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a happy 39th birthday.
The duchess is celebrating her birthday in her hometown of Los Angeles, California, where she now lives with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie following their exit from the royal family.
Meghan shares her birthday with former US president Barack Obama.
The queen, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Cambridges were among many who took to social media to wish Meghan a happy birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an adorable photo of a smiling Meghan on their Instagram, along with a short birthday message to the former Suits actress.
They were joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, who also posted an image of the duchess on their social media pages.
The queen shared an image of herself and the duchess at a joint event back in 2018, alongside a short birthday message.
🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020
📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo
While it remains unclear how the duchess will celebrate the special day, the HuffPost reported that a group of supporters calling themselves the Sussex Squad, together with the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), are planning to launch the #InspiredbyMeghan Scholarship for Women's Education in celebration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthdays.
The scholarship will be awarded to deserving African women studying nursing, engineering and journalism.
Many other well-wishers also took to social media to wish the duchess a happy birthday.
Here are some of the messages:
It's time!! 👑🤯🌈💖😌— Alex (new) 💫 (@DuchessMeg2) August 3, 2020
A special Happy Birthday to thee Meghan Markle. An accomplished humanitarian, activist, actress and overall badass mamajama!! 🗣
39 years old and has achieved so much. I hope she has the best day with Doria and her two guys. 💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/q0IhfzfPV9
Happiest of Happy Birthdays Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/XDBX6r4G2x— HSH. Hamid S. (@hahahamid) August 4, 2020
Happy Birthday to the phenomenal woman that is Meghan Markle Doria’s amazing daughter Harry’s beautiful wife and devoted mother to Archie. May all your dreams come true May today & the year ahead be filled with love, joy, peace & happiness! pic.twitter.com/K7VLTpvHhQ— Royal Olive (@Olive2802) August 4, 2020
TODAY is the day!! Join our celebrations from wherever you are in the 🌍— CAMFED - Campaign for Female Education (@Camfed) August 4, 2020
Monica from @LuminaryBakery & Tisiyenji from the CAMFED Association are honoring The Duchess of Sussex’s birthday & celebrating ALL women with their beautiful bakes 🎂🎈 Stay tuned!
#HappyBirthdayMeghan pic.twitter.com/sf2CGoc8si