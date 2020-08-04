Royal family, fans wish 'phenomenal' Meghan Markle a happy 39th birthday

Members of the royal family have joined many well-wishers in wishing the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a happy 39th birthday.

The duchess is celebrating her birthday in her hometown of Los Angeles, California, where she now lives with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie following their exit from the royal family.

Meghan shares her birthday with former US president Barack Obama.

The queen, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Cambridges were among many who took to social media to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an adorable photo of a smiling Meghan on their Instagram, along with a short birthday message to the former Suits actress.