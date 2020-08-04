The indomitable sex expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

WHO IS DR TLALENG MOFOKENG?

Dr T is a medical doctor who specialises in sexual and reproductive health and shares her expertise on various platforms, including TV, radio, print, online and social media.

She has contributed columns to noted publications including Sunday Times, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan SA, and is the best-selling author of A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure.

The QwaQwa-born doctor is the 2016 recipient of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 120 under 40: The New Generation of Family Planning Leaders award for her work as a health communicator. She has also hosted and executive produced the TV show Sex Talk with Dr T on the DStv channel Moja Love.

More recently, the UN Human Rights Council appointed her special rapporteur for the right of enjoyment and attainable standard of physical and mental care.

Mofokeng also serves as a full-time commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality and sits on various committees.

Dr T is a member of the International Sexual and Reproductive Rights Coalition (ISRRC) and vice-chair of the board of the Soul City Institute for Social Justice and Board Sex Worker Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat).

She is the country co-lead of Global Doctors for Choice, and a member of the Safe Abortion Action Fund Board (SAAF).

The doctor runs a women's health clinic called DISA in Johannesburg, and is the resident sexual health expert on Metro FM, and previously on Kaya FM.