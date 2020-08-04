Women Of Wonder
The indomitable sex expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Medical doctor, sexual health expert, author, noted columnist, TV and radio personality - and now UN special rapporteur.
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, affectionately known as Dr T, has many feathers in her cap, but one thing on which everyone can agree is that she is a force to be reckoned with and an inspiration to many.
The renowned specialist is known for her passion for sexual health and championing of women and children's sexual and reproductive rights. She's also a regular feature in popular print and online publications, on TV and on some of the country's most popular radio stations.
But who is Dr T and what sets her apart?
WHO IS DR TLALENG MOFOKENG?
Dr T is a medical doctor who specialises in sexual and reproductive health and shares her expertise on various platforms, including TV, radio, print, online and social media.
She has contributed columns to noted publications including Sunday Times, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan SA, and is the best-selling author of A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure.
The QwaQwa-born doctor is the 2016 recipient of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 120 under 40: The New Generation of Family Planning Leaders award for her work as a health communicator. She has also hosted and executive produced the TV show Sex Talk with Dr T on the DStv channel Moja Love.
More recently, the UN Human Rights Council appointed her special rapporteur for the right of enjoyment and attainable standard of physical and mental care.
Mofokeng also serves as a full-time commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality and sits on various committees.
Dr T is a member of the International Sexual and Reproductive Rights Coalition (ISRRC) and vice-chair of the board of the Soul City Institute for Social Justice and Board Sex Worker Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat).
She is the country co-lead of Global Doctors for Choice, and a member of the Safe Abortion Action Fund Board (SAAF).
The doctor runs a women's health clinic called DISA in Johannesburg, and is the resident sexual health expert on Metro FM, and previously on Kaya FM.
WHY MOFOKENG IS AN INSPIRATION
Dr T's passion and contribution to the field of sexual health and her straightforward approach to the issue have made her a trailblazer in her field.
Her work as a commissioner, special rapporteur, TV and radio personality, best-selling author and columnist, and her involvement and advocacy for women and children's sexual and reproductive rights have earned her acclaim and recognition locally and internationally.
She flew the country's flag high with her appointment as a special rapporteur, a first for an African woman.
LITTLE KNOWN FACT ABOUT DR T
Mofokeng is the first civil society member to deliver a statement to the UN Human Rights Council's 36th session, where her focus was on using human rights standards to ensure access to safe abortion across the world.
• Sources: A Guide to Sexual Health & Pleasure
• Commission for Gender Equality website