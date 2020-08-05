Black creatives call for boycott of Nikon over lack of diversity in new campaign

The campaign immediately prompted rage from South Africans who pointed out the obvious exclusion and lack of representation.

Instead of removing the campaign, Nikon issued an apology, saying it will be “updating the programme to introduce additional creators”.

“We celebrate the power of creativity through imaging, embracing diverse ideas and differences among people and cultures. We recognise that our recent influencer programme launched in SA fell short of portraying these values that we commit ourselves to embody and project as a brand,” said the camera company.

“To ensure we are better reflecting the incredible range of talent in SA, we are re-strategising our initiatives and will be updating the programme to introduce additional creators. We are committed to promoting the power of photography and videography as a tool across all societies and communities.”