Lifestyle

Black creatives call for boycott of Nikon over lack of diversity in new campaign

05 August 2020 - 13:23 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Black creatives call for #NoNikonOnSet.
Black creatives call for #NoNikonOnSet.
Image: Nikon

Nikon SA's latest “tone-deaf” and “whitewashed” influencer campaign has prompted a boycott from some black creatives.

The camera brand's latest campaign, which was meant to build hype around its latest camera offering, the Z50, featured influencers who will be using the camera.

However, almost all of the influencers were white, except for Austin Malema.

The campaign immediately prompted rage from South Africans who pointed out the obvious exclusion and lack of representation.

Instead of removing the campaign, Nikon issued an apology, saying it will be “updating the programme to introduce additional creators”.

“We celebrate the power of creativity through imaging, embracing diverse ideas and differences among people and cultures. We recognise that our recent influencer programme launched in SA fell short of portraying these values that we commit ourselves to embody and project as a brand,” said the camera company.

“To ensure we are better reflecting the incredible range of talent in SA, we are re-strategising our initiatives and will be updating the programme to introduce additional creators. We are committed to promoting the power of photography and videography as a tool across all societies and communities.”

In the wake of the campaign, black creatives and agency groups, including Avatar Agency Group and DNA Brand Architects, said they “will ban all Nikon products on set”.

Thousands of comments poured in on Nikon's timeline, as many users pointed out to the company where they had gone wrong.

Here is a snapshot of what people had to say.

READ MORE

Here are 20 of SA's black designers Beyoncé featured on 'Black Is King' and 'Black Parade'

Thebe Magugu and Nao Serati are some of the black designers that Beyonce showed love to and featured on Black Is King and Black Parade.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nandi Madida bags first Sama just days after featuring in 'Black Is King'

Nandi keeps slaying!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Wild dog plays dead to escape a pride of hungry lions Travel
  3. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 2 to 8 2020 Lifestyle
  5. Mmusi Maimane on running daily and keeping fit: 'After the year I've had, being ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...