Fasiha Hassan is paving the path for youth in politics

WHO IS SHE?

Fasiha Hassan became the youngest ever member of the provincial legislature in 2019 at the tender age of 25 and is now the whip of the ANC Gauteng political education and development caucus executive.

CLAIM TO FAME

Hassan has already established herself as one of the distinguished voices in contemporary SA politics due to her involvement in student leadership, becoming the first woman chairperson of the Muslim Students’ Association (MSA) at Wits University in 2013.

She has occupied various political spaces, including as deputy president of the SA Union of Students (SAUS) and secretary-general of the Wits SRC during the 2014-2015 Fees Must Fall campaign, helping to organise and led the student body to protest against exclusionary fees, outsourcing and discriminatory barriers to access at tertiary institutions.