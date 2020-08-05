How TikTok went from being a global sensation to Trump target

Microsoft Corp's potential acquisition of TikTok's US operations is the latest twist in a rollercoaster two years for the short video app, which has come under growing scrutiny from overseas governments as its global popularity soars.

With TikTok, owner Bytedance became the first Chinese company to achieve global success with a consumer app. But amid rising US-China tensions, the White House has threatened to ban TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps, citing national security risks.

US President Donald Trump has now given Bytedance and Microsoft until September 15 to reach a deal. Microsoft is also looking to buy the app's Canadian, Australian and New Zealand services.

Here's a timeline of TikTok's rise to global prominence and into the crosshairs of the Trump administration.